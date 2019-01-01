Taipei will not give any ground on sovereignty despite the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s landslide defeat in local government elections late last year, the island’s leader said ahead of a major speech on Taiwan by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In late November, the opposition Kuomintang won control of 15 of 22 cities and counties – including the former DPP stronghold of Kaohsiung, a result some politicians said reflected public support for the KMT’s more Beijing-friendly policies.

But Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen dismissed that assessment in her new year’s address on Tuesday.

“I admit that the ... local elections were the most serious critique of the ruling authority, but I must stress that the results did not suggest the general public was choosing to give up our sovereignty, nor did they reflect a desire among the Taiwanese people to make concessions on this issue,” she said.

Tsai’s message comes a day before Xi is expected to mark the 40th anniversary of the “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan”, a key policy statement that eventually led to a thaw in relations with Taiwan.

Beijing has long considered Taiwan a wayward province awaiting reunification with mainland China, by force if necessary. It has suspended official exchanges with Taipei since Tsai was elected president in 2016 and refused to accept the one-China principle, an understanding that Beijing says is the foundation for any exchanges between the two sides.

Tsai said the island would face challenges from all sides this year, and cross-strait ties would be an important area of development.

“We never oppose normal exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, nor do we oppose city-to-city exchanges, but such exchanges should be healthy, normal and without political preconditions,” she said, referring to the expected increase in links between KMT-controlled centres and mainland cities.

Newly elected KMT mayors are pushing to increase economic and tourism links with mainland cities, even if it means supporting the one-China principle, the consensus that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are “one family”.

Tsai said Beijing must appreciate that the “Republic of China” – Taiwan’s official title – had existed for a long time, and it must respect the choice of Taiwan’s 23 million people to live in freedom and a democratic system. She also said Beijing must resolve cross-strait differences through peaceful discussions and hold government-to-government talks with Taipei through their authorised agencies.

“Only with these ‘four musts’ can we determine whether cross-strait relations will head in a normal direction,” she said.

She said that if the two sides could not come together on issues like food safety or African swine fever prevention, “how could they possibly be one family?”

Beijing has refused to work with Taipei to stop the spread of the swine fever, which has killed millions of pigs on the mainland and threatened to wreak havoc to Taiwan. As a result, the island has banned all pork and pork-related products from the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.