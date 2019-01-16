Philippine officials have turned over to China a former government official wanted on suspicion of economic crime and corruption.

Xie Haojie was arrested on Sunday in Manila in an operation coordinated with the Chinese authorities.

The 49-year-old is wanted on charges of corruption that amounted to US$210 million.

Officials from the Philippine Bureau of Immigration handed him over Wednesday to China’s authorities in Manila for deportation.

Li Shulei, vice-chairman of China’s National Supervisory Commission, said the case involved a huge amount of money that made Xie “a very terrible social influence.”

Xie was presented to the media in the Philippines but did not make any statement.

In another development, Wang Junwen, a fugitive suspected of taking bribes who fled overseas in 2003, returned to China on Tuesday to hand himself over to the authorities, China’s top anti-corruption authority announced Wednesday.

Wang, 67, was a former senior Party official at Hainan provincial economic cooperation department and former head of a state-owned enterprise in the province, according to a statement by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

He is the sixth fugitive to return to China and turn himself in after an office in charge of fugitive repatriation and asset recovery under China’s central anti-corruption coordination group released evidence relating to 50 fugitives.

The statement said Wang was cooperating in returning his illegal gains.