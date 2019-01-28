Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, the last lawyer tried in the massive “709 crackdown” on rights activism in 2015, was sentenced to 4½ years in prison for subversion on Monday.

Tianjin No 2 Intermediate People’s Court said in a terse statement that Wang, 42, was also deprived of political rights for five years.

It was the final case resulting from the 2015 manhunt by Chinese authorities that targeted hundreds of Chinese rights lawyers and activists, which became known as the 709 crackdown in reference to the date – July 9 – on which it began. Wang was detained in August of that year.

Critics said the crackdown was designed to restrict China’s emerging rights defence movement. Most of the detainees were later released, but several reported being tortured while in detention.

After more than three years behind bars, Wang stood trial in the northern port city of Tianjin in December, in a hearing held behind closed doors, with the court saying “state security” was involved.

The hearing was condemned by other lawyers and rights groups for breaching Chinese law.

Wang had begun offering legal advice to practitioners of Falun Gong, a spiritual group outlawed by Beijing, as well as to farmers fighting against forced evictions while he was still a student at Shandong University in the late 1990s.

His case has come to international attention and German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Wang’s wife Li Wenzu last May during her visit to China.