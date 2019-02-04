Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen took a swipe at mainland China’s lack of freedom in a message to mark the start of the Lunar New Year on Tuesday, saying she hoped ethnic Chinese all over the world could experience the “blessing” of democracy.

Self-governed Taiwan is China’s most sensitive issue and is claimed by Beijing as its territory under its one China policy.

President Xi Jinping has stepped up pressure on the island since Tsai, from the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, became president in 2016.

He kicked off 2019 with a speech reiterating that Beijing reserves the right to use force to bring Taiwan under its control, although it will strive for peaceful “reunification”.

Taiwan maintains cultural traditions and is committed to upholding the values of freedom and democracy, Tsai said in the message, posted on Sunday across her presidential social media accounts.

“Those in places lacking democracy may not understand this commitment. We hope that ethnic Chinese all over the world can experience this blessing,” she said, without directly mentioning China.

“So, I want to make three new year’s wishes for our ethnic Chinese friends both at home and abroad. I hope that you may all enjoy democracy, freedom and continued prosperity.”

There was no reaction from Beijing. Xi’s new year’s speech, also on Sunday, did not mention Taiwan, apart from new year wishes to people on the island.

Taiwan is gearing up for presidential elections early next year. Tsai’s party suffered heavy losses to the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang in mayoral and local elections in November.

Tsai has repeatedly called on Beijing to respect Taiwan’s democracy, and to embrace democratic reform.

Taiwan has shown no interest in being governed by mainland China, where the ruling Communist Party has tightened controls on all aspects of society.