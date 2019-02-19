Li Rui, former secretary of Mao Zedong, rejected state trappings for his funeral, his daughter said. Photo: Handout
Li Nanyang, daughter of Mao’s personal secretary Li Rui, boycotts father’s funeral and says he rejected state trappings for burial
- US-based Li Nanyang says Li Rui did not want to be buried in the Babaoshan cemetery for revolutionary figures with a Chinese flag on his coffin
- Instead, the long-time critic of both Mao Zedong and Xi Jinping wanted to be interred near his parents in their hometown, Li Nanyang said
Topic | China's Communist Party
Li Rui, former secretary of Mao Zedong, rejected state trappings for his funeral, his daughter said. Photo: Handout
Li Rui, pictured in 2006, was a bold and highly respected figure within China’s ruling elite. Photo: AFP
Mao Zedong’s personal secretary and biggest critic Li Rui dies at 101
- As a lone dissenting voice among China’s ruling elite, Li spoke out against Xi Jinping and the cult of personality
- In the 1980s he pushed for measures to limit the power of party officials and protect free speech
Topic | Obituaries
Li Rui, pictured in 2006, was a bold and highly respected figure within China’s ruling elite. Photo: AFP