Li Rui, former secretary of Mao Zedong, rejected state trappings for his funeral, his daughter said. Photo: Handout
Politics

Li Nanyang, daughter of Mao’s personal secretary Li Rui, boycotts father’s funeral and says he rejected state trappings for burial

  • US-based Li Nanyang says Li Rui did not want to be buried in the Babaoshan cemetery for revolutionary figures with a Chinese flag on his coffin
  • Instead, the long-time critic of both Mao Zedong and Xi Jinping wanted to be interred near his parents in their hometown, Li Nanyang said
Topic |   China's Communist Party
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 3:08am

Li Rui, pictured in 2006, was a bold and highly respected figure within China’s ruling elite. Photo: AFP
Politics

Mao Zedong’s personal secretary and biggest critic Li Rui dies at 101

  • As a lone dissenting voice among China’s ruling elite, Li spoke out against Xi Jinping and the cult of personality
  • In the 1980s he pushed for measures to limit the power of party officials and protect free speech
Topic |   Obituaries
SCMP

Cary Huang  

Jun Mai  

Updated: Saturday, 16 Feb, 2019 11:28pm

