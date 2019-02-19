Tsai Ing-wen announced she would seek re-election as politicians on the self-ruled island are poised to begin campaigning for the 2020 presidential race in the next few weeks. Photo: AP
President Tsai Ing-wen will seek re-election in 2020 to ‘complete’ Taiwan vision
- Tsai says strained ties with Beijing were not key factor in local polls setback in November – rather, it was her tough reform agenda
- Former New Taipei mayor Eric Chu has also said he would seek nomination from opposition KMT to join the presidential race
