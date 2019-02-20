Mourners pay tribute to Chinese Communist Party veteran and critic Li Rui at Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing. Photo: SCMP
In death as in life, Li Rui, aide to Mao turned critic of China’s Communist Party, makes cadres uncomfortable
- Shrouded in flag of the party, one of its most vocal opponents makes last journey at Babaoshan in stage-managed and censored ceremony his daughter chose to spurn
Topic | China's Communist Party
Mourners pay tribute to Chinese Communist Party veteran and critic Li Rui at Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing. Photo: SCMP