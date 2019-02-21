Channels

The trade war between China and the US means that relations between the two nations will never be the same again, a Communist Party insider says. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

China-US trade deal coming soon, Huawei’s Meng to be released in weeks, Communist Party insider predicts

  • Beijing will take steps to reduce trade imbalance but won’t bow to pressure to make major economic reforms, adviser Xie Maosong says
  • Trade war means relations between two countries will never be the same again, according to the Communist Party adviser
Topic |   China Conference
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 1:40pm

Lower-level officials held a round of talks in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday and they will be joined on Thursday by the top level negotiators, led by US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China and US sketch outline of deal to end trade war covering six key areas, sources say

  • Top level negotiators led by US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He set to resume talks in Washington on Thursday
  • Truce deadline agreed between President Xi Jinping and American President Donald Trump approaching on March 1
Topic |   China economy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 12:41pm

