The trade war between China and the US means that relations between the two nations will never be the same again, a Communist Party insider says. Photo: Bloomberg
China-US trade deal coming soon, Huawei’s Meng to be released in weeks, Communist Party insider predicts
- Beijing will take steps to reduce trade imbalance but won’t bow to pressure to make major economic reforms, adviser Xie Maosong says
- Trade war means relations between two countries will never be the same again, according to the Communist Party adviser
Lower-level officials held a round of talks in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday and they will be joined on Thursday by the top level negotiators, led by US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: Reuters
China and US sketch outline of deal to end trade war covering six key areas, sources say
- Top level negotiators led by US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He set to resume talks in Washington on Thursday
- Truce deadline agreed between President Xi Jinping and American President Donald Trump approaching on March 1
