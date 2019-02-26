Millions of rural residents have moved to China’s cities as the economy has expanded over the decades. Photo: Xinhua
Could this be the end for China’s notorious household registration system?
- Senior public security official flags plan to register people and provide services to them where they live – and not where they are born
- Immense barriers remain to change the hukou system that has divided urban and rural residents since the 1950s
