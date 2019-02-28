Wu Guijun and at least two others have been in detention in Shenzhen since January, China Labour Bulletin said. Photo: Handout
Chinese labour activist trio face public order charges, told to refuse lawyers, says rights group
- Wu Guijun, Zhang Zhiru and He Yuancheng were detained in Shenzhen almost six weeks ago – it is thought with two others
- Authorities nervous about mobilising of workers struggling to make a living and angry at social inequality, says China Labour Bulletin
Topic | Human rights in China
