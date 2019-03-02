An annual declaration form is proving to be one of China’s most effective weapons against corrupt Communist Party officials. Photo: Alamy
China’s corruption watchdog probes officials’ personal details
- Random checks of annual declaration forms make party cadres nervous
- Discipline inspectors find many reasons to invite suspects in for a ‘bitter tea’ session
The identification suite is included in the tour. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Thousands sign up for guided tour as Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency opens its doors and offers public a rare glimpse of its workings
- About 15,000 people apply for tour of the agency’s headquarters but only 5,100 tickets are handed out
