Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An annual declaration form is proving to be one of China’s most effective weapons against corrupt Communist Party officials. Photo: Alamy
Politics

China’s corruption watchdog probes officials’ personal details

  • Random checks of annual declaration forms make party cadres nervous
  • Discipline inspectors find many reasons to invite suspects in for a ‘bitter tea’ session
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Updated: Saturday, 2 Mar, 2019 7:32am

TOP PICKS

An annual declaration form is proving to be one of China’s most effective weapons against corrupt Communist Party officials. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
The identification suite is included in the tour. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Law and Crime

Thousands sign up for guided tour as Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency opens its doors and offers public a rare glimpse of its workings

  • About 15,000 people apply for tour of the agency’s headquarters but only 5,100 tickets are handed out
Topic |   ICAC
Naomi Ng

Naomi Ng  

Updated: Saturday, 23 Feb, 2019 11:27pm

TOP PICKS

The identification suite is included in the tour. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.