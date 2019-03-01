Chinese celebrity blogger Cui Yongyuan briefly returned to social media a week after he was named in a televised confession by a Supreme Court judge over a missing legal documents scandal. Photo: Handout
China’s whistle-blower blogger Cui Yongyuan appears, then disappears, a week after judge names him in missing documents scandal
- Former television star has been silent on social media since he was unexpectedly implicated in disappearance of documents from a Supreme Court judge’s office
- Speculation persists whether Cui will be held responsible for his role in the affair
Topic | Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Chinese celebrity blogger Cui Yongyuan briefly returned to social media a week after he was named in a televised confession by a Supreme Court judge over a missing legal documents scandal. Photo: Handout