The annual meeting of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Simon Song
Politics

Trade war with US the elephant in the room as China’s political advisers meet in Beijing

  • While it wasn’t directly mentioned in official work report, its potential impact on the nation’s development could be found reading between the lines
  • It also dominated talk on the sidelines of the annual gathering, with one delegate saying it would be good for the country by forcing it to reform
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui): Top Priorities
Jane Cai

Jane Cai  

Updated: Sunday, 3 Mar, 2019 11:09pm

The annual meeting of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Simon Song
illustration: Henry Wong
Politics

Riding out the storm: will China change course when its elite meet in Beijing?

  • Once on the rise, China has gone from strength to struggle in the past year – challenges that could mean a shift in policy at the annual gathering of the National People’s Congress
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Nectar Gan  

Updated: Sunday, 3 Mar, 2019 11:02pm

illustration: Henry Wong
