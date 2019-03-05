The second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. PHOTO: Xinhua
LIVE: China slashes taxes and defence budget growth
- Value-added taxes cut more than expected – 3 percentage points for manufacturers and 1 percentage point for transport and construction firms
- Defence budget growth slashed from 8.1pc to 7.5pc
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui): Top Priorities
The second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. PHOTO: Xinhua
The target for expansion of gross domestic product, released Tuesday morning in Premier Li Keqiang’s annual report to the National People’s Congress, was set for 2019 at a range of 6 to 6.5 per cent. Photo: AP
China lowers 2019 GDP growth target to 6-6.5 per cent range
- Premier Li says government to cut value-added tax rate for business
- Government will also cut pension contribution rate for businesses
Topic | China economy
The target for expansion of gross domestic product, released Tuesday morning in Premier Li Keqiang’s annual report to the National People’s Congress, was set for 2019 at a range of 6 to 6.5 per cent. Photo: AP