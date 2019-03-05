Premier Li Keqiang pledged to create 11 million new urban jobs and to keep the urban unemployment rate under 4.5 per cent in 2019. Photo: AFP
Jobs, jobs, jobs: China focuses on quality of life as trade war and lower growth take toll
- Premier Li Keqiang says the government will create 11 million new positions in urban areas and help disadvantaged groups join the workforce
- Plans are also afoot to cut mobile internet rates and expand childcare
