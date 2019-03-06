Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a panel discussion with fellow deputies from Inner Mongolia autonomous region at the National People's Congress in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Xi says revival of Chinese economy must not be bought at expense of the environment
- Chinese president joins delegates from Inner Mongolia at National People’s Congress and restates what one analyst says is his green political legacy
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Smoke rises from chimneys in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, on a polluted day in January this year. Photo: Simon Song
Beijing smog: which industries were among the worst offenders, according to 2,000 top Chinese scientists?
- Rate of coal consumption was four times national average and output of several industries was found to account for 40 per cent of national total
- Most bulk materials in the region were transported by diesel trucks
Topic | China pollution
