Reuters analysis suggests only six of 39 smog-prone northern Chinese cities cut PM2.5 concentrations in the latest winter anti-smog campaign. Photo: Simon Song
Politics

China’s war on smog targets coal-fired power and diesel trucks – and will punish failing cities

  • In third winter of curbs, cities that have failed air standards must make further PM2.5 cuts as part of Beijing’s campaign to counter pollution
  • Ministry to encourage cleaner fuels and crack down harder on substandard diesel vehicles
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Mar, 2019 5:27pm

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a panel discussion with fellow deputies from Inner Mongolia autonomous region at the National People's Congress in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Xi says revival of Chinese economy must not be bought at expense of the environment

  • Chinese president joins delegates from Inner Mongolia at National People’s Congress and restates what one analyst says is his green political legacy
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Mar, 2019 4:01pm

