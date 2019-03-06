Reuters analysis suggests only six of 39 smog-prone northern Chinese cities cut PM2.5 concentrations in the latest winter anti-smog campaign. Photo: Simon Song
China’s war on smog targets coal-fired power and diesel trucks – and will punish failing cities
- In third winter of curbs, cities that have failed air standards must make further PM2.5 cuts as part of Beijing’s campaign to counter pollution
- Ministry to encourage cleaner fuels and crack down harder on substandard diesel vehicles
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a panel discussion with fellow deputies from Inner Mongolia autonomous region at the National People's Congress in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Xi says revival of Chinese economy must not be bought at expense of the environment
- Chinese president joins delegates from Inner Mongolia at National People’s Congress and restates what one analyst says is his green political legacy
