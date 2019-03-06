Foreigners need special permits to enter Tibet, and journalists, diplomats and academics who work on sensitive research topics are often denied access. Photo: Alamy
China says Tibet access is restricted because some foreigners get altitude sickness
- Communist Party chief insists foreign tourists and media are welcome in the remote, mountainous region
- Wu Yingjie also lashes out at the US Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, saying it ‘totally does not tally with the facts’
Tourists can no longer go to Mount Everest base camp in Tibet, but a limited number of climbers with permits will still be allowed in. Photo: Alamy
China closes Everest base camp to tourists until further notice to tackle mountain of rubbish
- Ordinary visitors will be able to go to areas around Rongpo monastery, but only those with climbing permits can go to the base camp and higher
- The ‘indefinite’ move was confirmed after reports circulated online that the popular area had been permanently shut down
