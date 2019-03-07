Jiang Tianyong, pictured in 2012, is threatening to protest if he is blocked from seeing his wife and daughter. Photo: AP
Freed Chinese human rights lawyer Jiang Tianyong ‘threatens to protest if reunion with wife and daughter is blocked’
- High-profile campaigner has threatened ‘protests and other forms of activism’ if authorities block reunion with family he hasn’t seen in six years
- Jiang was caught up in widespread crackdown on human rights campaigners and freed after serving a two-year jail term for inciting state subversion
Topic | Human rights in China
Jiang Tianyong, pictured in 2012, is threatening to protest if he is blocked from seeing his wife and daughter. Photo: AP
Jiang Tianyong, seen during a video call with his wife Jin Bianling and their daughter, who live in Los Angeles, is back at his parents’ home in Henan province. Photo: Handout
Jailed Chinese human rights lawyer Jiang Tianyong back home after going missing on release day
- Wife Jin Bianling, who lives in the US, says her husband is now with his parents in central China but is being kept under close watch by authorities
- Jiang defended dissidents and practitioners of banned spiritual movement Falun Gong and was imprisoned for inciting subversion of the state
Topic | Human rights in China
Jiang Tianyong, seen during a video call with his wife Jin Bianling and their daughter, who live in Los Angeles, is back at his parents’ home in Henan province. Photo: Handout