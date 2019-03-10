Villagers relocated from impoverished areas move into new homes in the Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, Sichuan province. Photo: Xinhua
China plans law to make reviving rural areas a priority in modernisation push
- Lawmaker Chen Xiwen says committee is drafting legislation to set out status of Xi Jinping’s campaign to develop countryside
- Rural areas, where incomes and living standards are significantly lower, have been left behind in China’s urbanisation drive
Villagers in Xiaoguancheng, one of the poorest parts of China. Photo: Lea Li
Meet the Chinese villagers who fear they can never escape the poverty trap
- Poor rural villagers stake all on sending their children to university as sustained government campaign fails to reach their remote homes
- Many residents believe they will die poor and ‘can’t even dream’ that things will change
Villagers in Xiaoguancheng, one of the poorest parts of China. Photo: Lea Li