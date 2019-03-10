Channels

Villagers relocated from impoverished areas move into new homes in the Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, Sichuan province. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

China plans law to make reviving rural areas a priority in modernisation push

  • Lawmaker Chen Xiwen says committee is drafting legislation to set out status of Xi Jinping’s campaign to develop countryside
  • Rural areas, where incomes and living standards are significantly lower, have been left behind in China’s urbanisation drive
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 7:03am, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:03am, 10 Mar, 2019

Villagers in Xiaoguancheng, one of the poorest parts of China. Photo: Lea Li
Society

Meet the Chinese villagers who fear they can never escape the poverty trap

  • Poor rural villagers stake all on sending their children to university as sustained government campaign fails to reach their remote homes
  • Many residents believe they will die poor and ‘can’t even dream’ that things will change
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui): Top Priorities
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 8:33am, 9 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 9 Mar, 2019

