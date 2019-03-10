NPC delegate Cai Peihui suggested Beijing could allow Taiwan greater autonomy if it agrees to the “one country, two systems” model. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing ‘won’t allow Taiwan reunification to be postponed indefinitely’
- Cai Peihui, representing self-ruled island at legislative session, also says mainland will not hesitate to ‘liberate’ Taiwan if it declares independence
- Another delegate, Huang Zhixian, tells panel independence-leaning parties ‘are not qualified’ to talk to Beijing about ‘one country, two systems’
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
The National Kaohsiung Centre for the Arts located on the site of the Weiwuying military base in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung. Photo: Alamy
Taiwan arts scene thrives in spite of Beijing isolation tactics – new venues draw more diverse audiences
- The island’s arts scene is enjoying something of a renaissance, a slew of new spaces and troupes having been established to appeal to domestic and – it’s hoped – international crowds
Topic | Taiwan
