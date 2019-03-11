Tibetans living in exile in India take part in a protest against China on Sunday, on the annual Tibetan Uprising Day commemorating the 1959 uprising against Chinese rule. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thousands of Tibetans protest on 60th anniversary of uprising against China, as state media defend Beijing’s rule
- Tibetans exiled in New Delhi march on annual Tibetan Uprising Day, commemorating the failed 1959 uprising
- Xinhua denounces ‘vile motives’ of China’s critics, arguing they should ‘recognise Tibet’s tremendous progress in human rights’
Topic | Tibet
Foreign tourists would not be allowed back into Tibet until April 1, according to Chines travel agencies. Photo: AFP
China bans foreign travellers from Tibet as 1959 uprising anniversary looms
- Next month also marks 11 years since anti-government riots in the regional capital of Lhasa
