Tibetans living in exile in India take part in a protest against China on Sunday, on the annual Tibetan Uprising Day commemorating the 1959 uprising against Chinese rule. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Thousands of Tibetans protest on 60th anniversary of uprising against China, as state media defend Beijing’s rule

  • Tibetans exiled in New Delhi march on annual Tibetan Uprising Day, commemorating the failed 1959 uprising
  • Xinhua denounces ‘vile motives’ of China’s critics, arguing they should ‘recognise Tibet’s tremendous progress in human rights’
Topic |   Tibet
Associated Press

Published: 12:09pm, 11 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:09pm, 11 Mar, 2019

Foreign tourists would not be allowed back into Tibet until April 1, according to Chines travel agencies. Photo: AFP
Politics

China bans foreign travellers from Tibet as 1959 uprising anniversary looms

  • Next month also marks 11 years since anti-government riots in the regional capital of Lhasa
Topic |   Tibet
Associated Press

Published: 7:19pm, 20 Feb, 2019

Updated: 7:19pm, 20 Feb, 2019

