A woman studies a wall full of job adverts in Qingdao city. Photo: Reuters
Chinese private firms ‘being held back by prejudice as a result of government support for state-owned enterprises’
- Negative stereotypes mean private companies are finding it hard to get the credit they need, warns pharmaceutical boss
- Private enterprises are a mainstay of the country’s economy but state-owned enterprises are often seen as more reliable, says Renhe’s Yang Wenlong
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
A woman studies a wall full of job adverts in Qingdao city. Photo: Reuters