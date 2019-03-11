Channels

China has long been notorious for its heavy smogs. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China still facing an uphill struggle in fight against pollution, warns environment minister

  • Li Ganjie says that while the situation is improving, the hardest part of the challenge still has to be tackled
  • Cleaning the country’s notoriously dirty air is a major priority for government, but minister warns task remains ‘very challenging’
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Guo Rui

Guo Rui  

Published: 11:30pm, 11 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:09am, 12 Mar, 2019

China has long been notorious for its heavy smogs. Photo: Reuters
A smoggy day in Handan, Hebei province, China’s biggest steelmaking region. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Pollution in northern China up 16 per cent in January as industrial activity spikes

  • Rising emissions of lung-damaging smog last month suggest some provinces may struggle to meet annual targets
  • China is trying to balance environmental demands with need to drive economic growth
Topic |   China pollution
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:53pm, 12 Feb, 2019

Updated: 9:59pm, 12 Feb, 2019

A smoggy day in Handan, Hebei province, China’s biggest steelmaking region. Photo: Reuters
