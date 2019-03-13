illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Why is there more dissent inside Beijing’s legislative ‘two sessions’ this year?
- Some of China’s signature policies are labelled problematic and a waste of money by delegates, while Premier Li Keqiang’s report is questioned
- Foreign policy a particular focus of debate, although domestic politics is not
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Sri Lanka was forced to hand over a port to China – highlighting fears that other countries would find themselves caught a debt trap. Photo: AP Photo
China will not buckle in face of belt and road criticism, says Foreign Minister Wang Yi
- State Councillor dismisses criticism that project is a ‘debt trap’ for smaller countries and seeks to allay growing international concerns
