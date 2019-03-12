It was the second consecutive year the number of IPR cases processed by the courts went up by more than 40 per cent. Photo: Handout
Jump in number of intellectual property cases handled by China’s courts
- Chief Justice Zhou Qiang says 288,000 first instance IP-related cases were concluded in 2018 – up 41.8 per cent from last year
- It’s a key area of tension in trade relations between the US and China
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
It was the second consecutive year the number of IPR cases processed by the courts went up by more than 40 per cent. Photo: Handout
Systemic IP theft in China costs US companies at least US$50 billion per year, according to a US Trade Representative report published in April 2018, following an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war: Can China meet US demands on IP theft and forced technology transfer?
- One of the primary demands from the United States is for Beijing to strengthen intellectual property protection and stop forcing the transfer of technology
- China has made some concessions, but still considerably lags Western markets on enforcement
Topic | US-China trade war
Systemic IP theft in China costs US companies at least US$50 billion per year, according to a US Trade Representative report published in April 2018, following an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Photo: AFP