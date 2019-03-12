Channels

It was the second consecutive year the number of IPR cases processed by the courts went up by more than 40 per cent. Photo: Handout
Politics

Jump in number of intellectual property cases handled by China’s courts

  • Chief Justice Zhou Qiang says 288,000 first instance IP-related cases were concluded in 2018 – up 41.8 per cent from last year
  • It’s a key area of tension in trade relations between the US and China
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 11:00pm, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 12 Mar, 2019

Systemic IP theft in China costs US companies at least US$50 billion per year, according to a US Trade Representative report published in April 2018, following an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Photo: AFP
China Economy

US-China trade war: Can China meet US demands on IP theft and forced technology transfer?

  • One of the primary demands from the United States is for Beijing to strengthen intellectual property protection and stop forcing the transfer of technology
  • China has made some concessions, but still considerably lags Western markets on enforcement
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Karen Yeung  

Sidney Leng  

Published: 6:00am, 25 Feb, 2019

Updated: 5:20am, 26 Feb, 2019

