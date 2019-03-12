The shutdown of Ezubao and the losses suffered by depositors in 2016 resulted in the jailing of its executives for running a Ponzi scheme. Photo: AP
Chinese courts pledge to increase pressure on financial crime after sharp rise in prosecutions for illegal crowdfunding, pyramid schemes and bad loans
- Prosecutor says 27,000 people were charged with running scams in 2018
- Overall number of people to appear before the courts charged with financial crimes in 2018 was close to 27,000 – a 10.9 per cent increase on the year before
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
