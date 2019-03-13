Channels

Xinjiang party boss Chen Quanguo (left) and the region’s chairman Shohrat Zakir attend a panel discussion in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

China says it will eventually phase out ‘vocational training centres’ in Xinjiang where 1 million Uygur Muslims are reportedly held for ‘re-education’

  • Region’s chairman Shohrat Zakir says ‘if one day the society no longer needs them, then these training centres will gradually disappear’
  • Camps in far western region where more than 1 million Muslims are said to be held for political re-education have drawn international condemnation
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Sarah Zheng  

Laurie Chen  

Published: 12:54am, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:01am, 13 Mar, 2019

Sam Brownback, US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom at the US Consulate General in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP/Dickson Lee
Diplomacy

US hasn’t ruled out sanctions on China as it pushes ‘religious freedom agenda’ with Beijing, American envoy says

  • Sam Brownback, US ambassador-at-large for religious freedom, says he hopes to work with Beijing to develop an action plan
  • ‘There are tools’ to compel compliance, Brownback says, though he would not say whether the US would enact sanctions.
Topic |   Human rights in China
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau  

Published: 1:55am, 9 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 9 Mar, 2019

