Wang Yang (centre), flanked by Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang at the China People’s Political Consultative Conference on Wednesday in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Wang Yang, top Chinese adviser, urges faith in Communist Party’s judgment in face of ‘unprecedented’ challenges
- China must be ‘prepared to fight tough battles’ this year, the nation’s largest political advisory body is told on the final day of ‘two sessions’
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Why is there more dissent inside Beijing’s legislative ‘two sessions’ this year?
- Some of China’s signature policies are labelled problematic and a waste of money by delegates, while Premier Li Keqiang’s report is questioned
- Foreign policy a particular focus of debate, although domestic politics is not
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen