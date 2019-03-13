Channels

Wang Yang (centre), flanked by Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang at the China People’s Political Consultative Conference on Wednesday in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Wang Yang, top Chinese adviser, urges faith in Communist Party’s judgment in face of ‘unprecedented’ challenges

  • China must be ‘prepared to fight tough battles’ this year, the nation’s largest political advisory body is told on the final day of ‘two sessions’
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 7:30pm, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 13 Mar, 2019

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Politics

Why is there more dissent inside Beijing’s legislative ‘two sessions’ this year?

  • Some of China’s signature policies are labelled problematic and a waste of money by delegates, while Premier Li Keqiang’s report is questioned
  • Foreign policy a particular focus of debate, although domestic politics is not
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 6:45am, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:17pm, 13 Mar, 2019

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
