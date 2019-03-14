Haikou, capital of the southern Chinese island province of Hainan, which is expected to be transformed into a world class free trade zone by next year. Photo: Xinhua
China dream of Hainan island hi-tech paradise remains a work in progress
- The southern tropical province is to be transformed into a digital free trade zone, but there is still much to be done
- Officials struggle to meet the grand plan’s ambitious targets
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
The Great Hall of the People where delegates to the National People’s Congress were handed the latest draft of China’s new foreign investment law. Photo: Simon Song
China promises companies ‘we will keep your secrets’ with new foreign investment law
- Updated foreign investment law due to come into effect from January 1, 2020
- Legislation is seen as Beijing’s answer to demand from US President Donald Trump to stop US firms being forced to transfer technologies to local partners
