The US was urged to build new international alliances to pressure China to limit cyber espionage. Photo: Reuters
Build new global alliances to limit China’s ‘illicit practices’, US senators urged
- Unilateral US action on trade alone will not stop China from violating international norms, security experts tell Senate panel
- ‘China can substitute its trade by going somewhere else,’ Oriana Mastro, a political military affairs strategist at the US Air Force Reserve, told the hearing
Topic | China economy
The US was urged to build new international alliances to pressure China to limit cyber espionage. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on Wednesday about the release of the department’s 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. Beijing, he said, is “in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations”. Photo: AP
US calls China one of the worst regimes for human rights in 2018 due to ‘abuse and torture of Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang’
- The State Department’s annual human rights report cites China’s systematic internment of its Uygur minorities
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Beijing is ‘in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations’
Topic | Xinjiang
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on Wednesday about the release of the department’s 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. Beijing, he said, is “in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations”. Photo: AP