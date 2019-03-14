Channels

The US was urged to build new international alliances to pressure China to limit cyber espionage. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Build new global alliances to limit China’s ‘illicit practices’, US senators urged

  • Unilateral US action on trade alone will not stop China from violating international norms, security experts tell Senate panel
  • ‘China can substitute its trade by going somewhere else,’ Oriana Mastro, a political military affairs strategist at the US Air Force Reserve, told the hearing
Topic |   China economy
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 5:04am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:48am, 14 Mar, 2019

The US was urged to build new international alliances to pressure China to limit cyber espionage. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on Wednesday about the release of the department’s 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. Beijing, he said, is “in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations”. Photo: AP
Society

US calls China one of the worst regimes for human rights in 2018 due to ‘abuse and torture of Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang’

  • The State Department’s annual human rights report cites China’s systematic internment of its Uygur minorities
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Beijing is ‘in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations’
Topic |   Xinjiang
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 2:35am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:29am, 14 Mar, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on Wednesday about the release of the department's 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. Beijing, he said, is "in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations". Photo: AP
