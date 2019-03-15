Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Premier Li Keqiang arrives at the press conference as the National People’s Congress 2019 closes. Photo: Simon Song
Politics

All eyes on Chinese premier for word on US trade talk as National People’s Congress closes

  • Uncertainty persists even as the National People’s Congress passes a law protecting foreign investment in China, and several proposals to fend off an economic downturn
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Teddy Ng  

Published: 10:19am, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:49am, 15 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Premier Li Keqiang arrives at the press conference as the National People’s Congress 2019 closes. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.