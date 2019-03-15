Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang applaud during the closing session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Associated Press
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s quick economic fixes passed with zero votes against – a show of approval by National People’s Congress?
- Ballot often seen as barometer of premier’s popularity, with hundreds having opposed some of Li’s past reports – but he is seen as face of Xi Jinping’s policies
- In Friday’s other ballots, on supreme court and prosecutor reports, 156 and 71 delegates vote against respectively
Some analysts say the policy debates are the result of a lack of clarity from the top.
There appeared to be more dissenting voices at this year’s parliamentary sessions.
President Xi Jinping has maintained tight control over the Chinese bureaucracy and wider society.
Delegates to China's annual parliamentary sessions have voiced different opinions on the US-China trade war.
