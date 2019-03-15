Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang applaud during the closing session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Associated Press
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s quick economic fixes passed with zero votes against – a show of approval by National People’s Congress?

  • Ballot often seen as barometer of premier’s popularity, with hundreds having opposed some of Li’s past reports – but he is seen as face of Xi Jinping’s policies
  • In Friday’s other ballots, on supreme court and prosecutor reports, 156 and 71 delegates vote against respectively
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Published: 12:39pm, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:38pm, 15 Mar, 2019

