US State Department spokesman Robert Palladino says the Trump administration is sharpening focus on human rights violations in Xinjiang and calling out Communist Party officials it believes are responsible. Photo: AFP
US considers sanctions on human rights violations in Xinjiang
- State department report says repression on a scale not seen since the 1930s
- US may target party bigwigs, including Politburo member Chen Quanguo
The Chinese government has ramped up personal surveillance in Xinjiang over recent years. Photo: AFP
China data leak exposes vast hi-tech surveillance operation in Xinjiang
- Dutch researcher says tracking firm left database of personal details unprotected for months
