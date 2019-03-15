Premier Li Keqiang said jobs were the most important factor in keeping economic growth in a “reasonable range”. Photo: AFP
Li Keqiang says it’s time for Chinese government to ‘turn the blade inward’ to boost jobs growth
- Premier promises 11 million new jobs as Beijing tries to ensure social stability
- Tax cuts and reduced red tape planned to help private firms
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Premier Li Keqiang said jobs were the most important factor in keeping economic growth in a “reasonable range”. Photo: AFP