Premier Li Keqiang said jobs were the most important factor in keeping economic growth in a “reasonable range”. Photo: AFP
Politics

Li Keqiang says it’s time for Chinese government to ‘turn the blade inward’ to boost jobs growth

  • Premier promises 11 million new jobs as Beijing tries to ensure social stability
  • Tax cuts and reduced red tape planned to help private firms
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Jane Cai  

Frank Tang  

Published: 10:00pm, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 15 Mar, 2019

Wang Xiangwei
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei

US-China trade war: an elephant in the room for Li Keqiang’s NPC work report

  • Li Keqiang’s 100-minute report included US$298 billion in tax and fee cuts to shore up the economy, and a promise to leave more to market forces
  • But it also contained plenty of acknowledgement of US pressure, such as not mentioning ‘Made in China 2025’ and sweeteners for private businesses
Wang Xiangwei  

Published: 9:33am, 9 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:36pm, 9 Mar, 2019

