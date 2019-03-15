A journalist tries to juxtapose an image of Li Keqiang with a Valentine’s Day sticker. It is not clear why. Photo: Simon Song
China’s two weeks of schmoozing and snoozing end not with a bang but a whimper
- At Li Keqiang’s press conference to end China’s annual legislative gathering, reporters’ hopes they would get to pose a question on one of the burning topics of the day were quickly dashed
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
