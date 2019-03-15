Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A journalist tries to juxtapose an image of Li Keqiang with a Valentine’s Day sticker. It is not clear why. Photo: Simon Song
Politics

China’s two weeks of schmoozing and snoozing end not with a bang but a whimper

  • At Li Keqiang’s press conference to end China’s annual legislative gathering, reporters’ hopes they would get to pose a question on one of the burning topics of the day were quickly dashed
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 9:29pm, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:29pm, 15 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A journalist tries to juxtapose an image of Li Keqiang with a Valentine’s Day sticker. It is not clear why. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.