Former civil servant Yao Jinqi was extradited from Bulgaria to China last year to face charges of corruption. Photo: Xinhua
China’s extradition requests must be based in law, not on persuasion
- Beijing’s pursuit of fugitives overseas is rooted in President Xi Jinping’s call to end ‘avoidance paradise’, but bringing them home is not straightforward
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Former civil servant Yao Jinqi was extradited from Bulgaria to China last year to face charges of corruption. Photo: Xinhua