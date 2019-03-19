Channels

Former civil servant Yao Jinqi was extradited from Bulgaria to China last year to face charges of corruption. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

China’s extradition requests must be based in law, not on persuasion

  • Beijing’s pursuit of fugitives overseas is rooted in President Xi Jinping’s call to end ‘avoidance paradise’, but bringing them home is not straightforward
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Nicolas Groffman

Nicolas Groffman  

Published: 10:00pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:36pm, 19 Mar, 2019

