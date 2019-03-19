PLA warplanes pictured during an “island encirclement” drill, one of the ways in which mainland China has tried to step up the pressure on Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Taiwan and US planning talks counter Beijing’s thrust for unification
- Senior Washington official will take part in discussions in September, according to US ‘ambassador’
- Announcement follows heightened pressure from mainland China
China has stepped up its naval exercises around Taiwan and has been warned of more operations to come. Photo: chinamil.com.cn
Beijing will increase pressure on Taiwan if it rejects one-China principle, warns government adviser
- President Tsai Ing-wen is ‘delusional’ and is leading the island down a dead end, says Beijing adviser on cross-strait issues
- Taipei government recently set out a series of measures to try to counter Beijing’s increased push for reunification
