PLA warplanes pictured during an “island encirclement” drill, one of the ways in which mainland China has tried to step up the pressure on Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Taiwan and US planning talks counter Beijing’s thrust for unification

  • Senior Washington official will take part in discussions in September, according to US ‘ambassador’
  • Announcement follows heightened pressure from mainland China
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:20pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:19pm, 19 Mar, 2019

China has stepped up its naval exercises around Taiwan and has been warned of more operations to come. Photo: chinamil.com.cn
Diplomacy

Beijing will increase pressure on Taiwan if it rejects one-China principle, warns government adviser

  • President Tsai Ing-wen is ‘delusional’ and is leading the island down a dead end, says Beijing adviser on cross-strait issues
  • Taipei government recently set out a series of measures to try to counter Beijing’s increased push for reunification
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 9:30pm, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:59am, 13 Mar, 2019

