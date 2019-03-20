Xi Jinping recently told the Party School that cadres must be ‘clean and loyal’, but loyalty was paramount. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Communist Party introduces another loyalty test, but now cadres are asked to show some initiative too
- Regulations governing who gets promotion will also require candidates to be given a clean bill of health by the anti-corruption watchdog
- Rules show customary hallmarks of Xi Jinping’s efforts to stamp his imprint on party, but one observer warns they could harm morale
Topic | Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Watchers of papal affairs believe Pope Francis is unlikely to receive a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: EPA
Chinese President Xi Jinping ‘unlikely to observe leaders’ custom’ and meet pope during visit to Italy
- Beijing says it is unaware of plans for Xi to visit the Vatican
- Such a move would run contrary to China’s religious affairs policy
Topic | Religion in China
