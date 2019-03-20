Mass at the South Cathedral in Beijing – Chinese and Italian Catholics are speculating about a meeting between Pope Francis and Xi Jinping on the Chinese President’s visit to Rome. Photo: AFP
Vatican says ‘door is open’ to meeting between Xi Jinping and Pope Francis
- Vatican No. 2 says both sides must be willing to talk
- Xi’s Italy visit would take place six months after Chinese accord with the Vatican
Cardinal Fernando Filoni, a special envoy of the Vatican, at Caritas Institute of Higher Education on Tuesday. “The church in China is one church,” he said after mass. Photo: Edmond So
Vatican will improve bishop agreement with Beijing to help reunite mainland China’s underground Catholic churches, envoy of Pope Francis says
- Vatican envoy urges the world to be patient after 70 years of division between mainland China’s more than 9 million Catholics
