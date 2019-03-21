Levels of PM2.5 in 28 cities in the north China region of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei rose 24 per cent in the first two months of 2019. Photo: Reuters
China’s air quality worsens as national PM2.5 level rises 5.2pc in January and February
- Just 83 of 337 cities monitored meet national standard in first two months of 2019, according to environment ministry survey
- Average PM2.5 reading in 28 cities in pollution control region of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei more than 10 times WHO’s safe level
