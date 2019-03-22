Campaigners say employers and the government cannot be allowed to shirk their responsibilities to construction workers. Photo: Handout
Chinese labour rights activists detained as authorities try to shut down silicosis campaign
- Journalists’ families and friends report two men were taken this week, months after their Xinshengdai news portal was silenced by the government
Topic | Human rights in China
Campaigners say employers and the government cannot be allowed to shirk their responsibilities to construction workers. Photo: Handout