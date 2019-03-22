Channels

China has reported 114 outbreaks of African swine fever since August, although many in the industry believe it is worse than officially reported. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China pushes for swine fever subsidies to help pig industry get back on its feet

  • Agriculture ministry says breeders need support after battling dozens of outbreaks since August
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:38pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:38pm, 22 Mar, 2019

A worker disinfects a vehicle as a police officer walks by, near a farm where African swine fever was detected, in Yulin, Shaanxi province, China, this month. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US seizes about 450,000kg of pork from China to battle spread of African swine fever

  • China, home to the world’s largest hog herd, has reported 112 outbreaks of the highly contagious disease in 28 provinces and regions since August
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:55am, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:55am, 17 Mar, 2019

