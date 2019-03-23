Channels

Residents and environmental groups had concerns over safety and pollution at the factory in Yancheng, Jiangsu before the explosion. Photo: Sidney Leng
Politics

China sends task force to probe blast at chemical plant where green group says ‘problems were known’

  • Senior cabinet official Wang Yong will direct the rescue and emergency response efforts in Yancheng
  • Thirteen safety issues were found at the factory during an inspection last year
Topic |   Safety in China
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 9:15am, 23 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:15am, 23 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A crater and clouds of smoke dominate the scene after the explosion at Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical plant. Photo: Handout
Society

Devastation at blast site after China chemical plant explosion leaves at least 64 dead, 640 injured

  • Executives in custody after explosion at Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical plant on Thursday leaves 34 people in critical condition and 60 seriously injured
  • Plant is flattened and 16 neighbouring factories are damaged, while nearly 3,000 people are evacuated
Topic |   China chemical plant explosion
SCMP

Sidney Leng  

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 9:28am, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:20am, 23 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

