Residents and environmental groups had concerns over safety and pollution at the factory in Yancheng, Jiangsu before the explosion. Photo: Sidney Leng
China sends task force to probe blast at chemical plant where green group says ‘problems were known’
- Senior cabinet official Wang Yong will direct the rescue and emergency response efforts in Yancheng
- Thirteen safety issues were found at the factory during an inspection last year
Topic | Safety in China
A crater and clouds of smoke dominate the scene after the explosion at Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical plant. Photo: Handout
Devastation at blast site after China chemical plant explosion leaves at least 64 dead, 640 injured
- Executives in custody after explosion at Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical plant on Thursday leaves 34 people in critical condition and 60 seriously injured
- Plant is flattened and 16 neighbouring factories are damaged, while nearly 3,000 people are evacuated
Topic | China chemical plant explosion
