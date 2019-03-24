Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A high price and ease of portability made cordyceps a popular currency among corrupt officials. Photo: David Wong
Politics

‘Himalayan Viagra’ the focus of China’s latest anti-corruption campaign

  • Fungus that grows on caterpillars and sells for more than gold has become a popular currency among crooked officials
  • Authorities in Qinhai province announce three-month campaign to combat use of ‘local specialities’ to finance crime
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 8:30am, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:42am, 24 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A high price and ease of portability made cordyceps a popular currency among corrupt officials. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Xi Jinping recently told the Party School that cadres must be ‘clean and loyal’, but loyalty was paramount. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

China’s Communist Party introduces another loyalty test, but now cadres are asked to show some initiative too

  • Regulations governing who gets promotion will also require candidates to be given a clean bill of health by the anti-corruption watchdog
  • Rules show customary hallmarks of Xi Jinping’s efforts to stamp his imprint on party, but one observer warns they could harm morale
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 8:00am, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 20 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xi Jinping recently told the Party School that cadres must be ‘clean and loyal’, but loyalty was paramount. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.