A high price and ease of portability made cordyceps a popular currency among corrupt officials. Photo: David Wong
‘Himalayan Viagra’ the focus of China’s latest anti-corruption campaign
- Fungus that grows on caterpillars and sells for more than gold has become a popular currency among crooked officials
- Authorities in Qinhai province announce three-month campaign to combat use of ‘local specialities’ to finance crime
Xi Jinping recently told the Party School that cadres must be ‘clean and loyal’, but loyalty was paramount. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Communist Party introduces another loyalty test, but now cadres are asked to show some initiative too
- Regulations governing who gets promotion will also require candidates to be given a clean bill of health by the anti-corruption watchdog
- Rules show customary hallmarks of Xi Jinping’s efforts to stamp his imprint on party, but one observer warns they could harm morale
