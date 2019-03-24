Chen Quanguo took the reins in Xinjiang in 2016 after five years as party secretary of Tibet. Photo: EPA-EFE
Architect of China’s Muslim camps Chen Quanguo expected to stay on in Xinjiang for now
- Party boss behind clampdown in far western region believed to be in line for promotion, but source says ‘a change in leadership is unlikely’
- Despite international criticism, ‘Beijing sees that Chen is doing a good job in Xinjiang’ where stability is a priority, according to observer
The white paper claims China has destroyed 1,588 terrorist groups in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
China says it has arrested 13,000 ‘terrorists’ in Xinjiang as it seeks to justify internment camps for Muslims
- But white paper does not say how many people have been detained in camps, a number UN estimates at 1 million or more
- Analyst says it is a ‘clear attempt to respond to the growing global outcry’
