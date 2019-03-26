China's former cybersecurity tsar Lu Wei pleaded guilty at a trial last October. Photo: Zhejiang Higher People's Court
China’s former internet tsar Lu Wei jailed for 14 years for bribery
- Former face of online censorship pleaded guilty to corruption charges last October
- Court in Ningbo says it imposed a relatively lenient sentence because he confessed his crimes and expressed repentance
