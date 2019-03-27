Xu Zhangrun has questioned the personality cult surrounding Xi Jinping and the decision to scrap the term limit on the Chinese presidency. Photo: Sohu
Tsinghua University suspends Xu Zhangrun, Chinese law professor who criticised Xi Jinping
- Xu Zhangrun has been placed under investigation by the university after he wrote several articles that were critical of political and social issues in China
- His friends and colleagues have called on Tsinghua to explain its decision
