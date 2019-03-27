Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Xu Zhangrun has questioned the personality cult surrounding Xi Jinping and the decision to scrap the term limit on the Chinese presidency. Photo: Sohu
Politics

Tsinghua University suspends Xu Zhangrun, Chinese law professor who criticised Xi Jinping

  • Xu Zhangrun has been placed under investigation by the university after he wrote several articles that were critical of political and social issues in China
  • His friends and colleagues have called on Tsinghua to explain its decision
Topic |   Human rights in China
SCMP

Echo Xie  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 4:30am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:01am, 27 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xu Zhangrun has questioned the personality cult surrounding Xi Jinping and the decision to scrap the term limit on the Chinese presidency. Photo: Sohu
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.