Beijing has tightened security in Tibet, closing it off to foreign journalists and diplomats. Photo: AP
Beijing ‘signals shift’ on Dalai Lama with new white paper on Tibet
- Document omits mention of willingness to engage with the 83-year-old Nobel peace laureate, a departure from a similar statement a decade ago
Topic | Tibet
Beijing has tightened security in Tibet, closing it off to foreign journalists and diplomats. Photo: AP
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks during a press conference in Londonderry, Northern Ireland on September 11, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Next Dalai Lama could come from India, exiled spiritual leader says as he warns that successor chosen by China won’t be trusted
- Beijing has said its leaders have the right to approve the Dalai Lama’s successor, as a legacy inherited from China’s emperors
- Many Tibetans, however, suspect any Chinese role as a ploy to exert influence on the community
Topic | 14th Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks during a press conference in Londonderry, Northern Ireland on September 11, 2017. Photo: Reuters