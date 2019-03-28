Human rights lawyer Wang Yu was taken away by Chinese police while trying to enter the US embassy. Photo: VOA
‘709’ human rights lawyer Wang Yu taken away by Chinese police while trying to enter US embassy in Beijing
- Wang had refused to provide Chinese police with identification as she tried to enter the embassy for a Women’s History Month seminar
- She was the first lawyer to be swept up in Beijing’s nationwide clampdown on lawyers and activists in 2015
Topic | Human rights in China
